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This wearable dopamine patch can help you track depression
The device offers painless and real-time monitoring

This wearable dopamine patch can help you track depression

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 12, 2026
03:13 pm
What's the story

Scientists from China's Shenyang Institute of Automation have developed a "rapid and ultrasensitive" wearable sensor to monitor dopamine levels. The innovative device, which uses microscopic needles to test fluid just beneath the skin, offers painless and real-time monitoring of this critical neurotransmitter. The research team believes their invention could enable at-home tracking of conditions like Parkinson's disease and depression.

Technological advancement

The wearable sensor

The wearable dopamine sensor represents a major leap in technology for continuous neurotransmitter monitoring. The scientists, who published their findings in the August issue of Biosensors and Bioelectronics, said this innovation brings us closer to early screening for neurological diseases and smart home-based health management. This could revolutionize how we monitor and manage our health, especially for conditions related to dopamine levels.

Neurotransmitter significance

Importance of dopamine

Dopamine is a key neurotransmitter that plays an important role in neural function and mental health. Abnormal levels of dopamine, either too low or too high, have been linked to neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease and depression. In fact, Parkinson's disease is thought to occur when the brain fails to produce enough dopamine due to malfunctioning nerve cells that produce it.

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