This wearable dopamine patch can help you track depression

Neurotransmitter significance

Importance of dopamine

Dopamine is a key neurotransmitter that plays an important role in neural function and mental health. Abnormal levels of dopamine, either too low or too high, have been linked to neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease and depression. In fact, Parkinson's disease is thought to occur when the brain fails to produce enough dopamine due to malfunctioning nerve cells that produce it.