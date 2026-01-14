Next Article
Weather keeps stalling Thwaites Glacier drilling in Antarctica
Technology
A major science mission to drill into Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier is stuck on pause, thanks to rough weather.
Since leaving New Zealand in late December, the South Korean icebreaker Araon has been supporting a team whose helicopter flights have had to turn back several times because of thick clouds and poor visibility—making it impossible to fly in equipment or set up camp as planned.
Why does this matter?
Thwaites Glacier is a big deal for our planet—if it collapses, it could raise global sea levels by up to 10 feet.
The team's goal is to drill deep into the ice and drop sensors that track temperature and ocean currents at the glacier's base.
This data will help scientists predict how fast Thwaites might melt—and what that means for coastlines everywhere.