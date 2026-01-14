NASA, SpaceX set for 1st-ever ISS medical evacuation today
NASA and SpaceX are about to make ISS history with their first medical evacuation.
Crew-11 will undock from the space station at 5:05pm EST after a crew member had a health issue on January 7, which meant their planned spacewalk got called off.
Who's coming home and what's next?
Crew-11—NASA's Zena Cardman, pilot Mike Fincke, JAXA's Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos's Oleg Platonov—launched last August.
After handing over command to Sergey Kud-Sverchkov on January 12, they'll close the Dragon Endeavour hatches at 3:30pm EST and aim for splashdown off California at 3:41am EST Friday, January 16.
NASA astronaut Chris Williams will stay onboard.
How can you watch it all happen?
Catch hatch closure (3:30pm), undocking (5:05pm), and splashdown (from 2:15am) live on NASA TV or SpaceX streams.
There's also a press conference at 5:45am EST if you want more details.
Want to spot the spacecraft overhead? Check out real-time tracking options for more information.