Webb finds tiny early galaxies that may hide neutrino sources

Collisions near black holes produce neutrinos

Neutrinos are super elusive particles made when matter collides in dense, energetic places, like around these black holes.

Unlike gamma rays, neutrinos can slip through almost anything and travel across the universe.

As team leader Riku Kuze puts it, "In the scenario we considered, abundant photons and dense gas are expected to exist around the central black hole in a little red dot, which may allow such collisions to occur efficiently."

Figuring out how these galaxies produce neutrinos could finally help scientists understand a big piece of our universe's puzzle.