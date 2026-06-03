Weight loss drugs can protect you from breast cancer

Weight-loss drugs, especially GLP-1 medications, have shown promising results in reducing the risk of developing and dying from breast cancer. The findings were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting in Chicago. The first study, a retrospective analysis of 110,000 women aged between 45 and 80 years, found those who took GLP-1 medications were 30% less likely to develop breast cancer than those who did not.

Drug details GLP-1 medications and their role in cancer prevention GLP-1 medications mimic a natural hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, which helps regulate blood sugar and appetite. Initially used for treating type 2 diabetes, they are now widely prescribed for weight management. Dr. Elizabeth McDonald from the University of Pennsylvania presented the study's findings and emphasized that while their research doesn't definitively confirm an association between GLP-1 medications and reduced breast cancer incidence, it adds to evidence suggesting these weight-loss drugs could be potential cancer prevention tools.

Risk factors Healthy weight can ward off breast cancer Maintaining a healthy weight has long been recommended as a way to ward off breast cancer. Being overweight or obese, especially after menopause, is a known risk factor for the disease. Researchers have also long suspected that low-grade inflammation may play a role in breast cancer development. GLP-1s reduce systemic inflammation via different pathways and have other metabolic and epigenetic effects that could inhibit tumor growth.

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