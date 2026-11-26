This new setup will seriously boost Weimob's AI capabilities, making it easier to process all kinds of data, from text to visuals, in record time.

Plus, any extra computing power won't go to waste: Weimob plans to rent it out through its tech subsidiary.

Fun fact: because of US chip restrictions, the company went with about 5,000 NVIDIA RTX PRO 5500 Blackwell GPUs (the same one big names like ByteDance, Alibaba and Tencent had ordered more than 3 million of the new RTX PRO 5500 cards), since NVIDIA's Blackwell-based B300 data-centre chip cannot be sold to Chinese customers under US export controls, while sales of its Hopper-based H200 are reviewed case by case and come with licensing conditions under BIS rules.