WhatsApp adds 15-minute status caption edits for Android beta testers
Technology
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that lets you edit your status captions within 15 minutes of posting, so no more stressing over typos or awkward phrasing.
Right now, it's only available to a handful of Android beta testers, but a wider release is expected soon.
WhatsApp captions show no 'edited' tag
To edit, just tap "Edit Caption" in the status menu or hit the pencil icon next to your caption; super simple.
Unlike edited messages, though, there's no sign that a caption was changed; your friends won't see any "edited" tag.
You get one 15-minute window to tweak things before your caption becomes locked in.