WhatsApp adds attachment menu access to recent media on iPhone
Technology
WhatsApp just dropped a fresh update for iOS users, making it simpler to share photos and videos right from the chat.
Now, you can grab your recently saved media straight from the attachment menu (no need to leave your conversation).
This feature's rolling out to a small group of iPhone users for now, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight.
WhatsApp attachment sheet shows 4x4 grid
The new attachment sheet shows your latest media in a neat four-by-four grid below options like Document and Location.
Just tap the + button in any chat to check it out.
There's also a compact preview area that helps you pick files quickly without interrupting your flow.
WhatsApp is testing this with select users before launching it everywhere, aiming for smoother sharing on iPhones.