WhatsApp adds Bharat Connect (BBPS) bill payments covering 22,722 billers
WhatsApp just dropped a handy new feature for users in India. You can now pay all sorts of utility bills straight from the app.
Thanks to Bharat Connect (BBPS), it covers 22,722 billers across things like electricity, gas, water, insurance, and even loan repayments.
The rollout is happening gradually for both Android and iOS users.
WhatsApp offers flexible in-app bill management
With this update, you can check payment history, see upcoming bills, and manage multiple accounts, all without leaving WhatsApp.
There's an icon on the top of the home screen and flexible payment options too.
As Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Country Head of Meta (India), puts it, "We want to make paying a bill on WhatsApp as effortless as sending a message, and help bring the convenience of digital payments to people across the remotest parts of the country."
This move also aims to make digital payments more accessible, even for people in remote areas, helping push financial inclusion forward.