WhatsApp adds chat Reels button for some Android beta users
Technology
WhatsApp just made it way easier to share Instagram Reels with your friends.
There's now a dedicated Reels button right in the chat attachment menu, so you can drop your favorite clips into conversations without all the copy-paste hassle.
The feature is rolling out to some Android beta users for now.
Link accounts in Meta Accounts Center
To try it out, you'll need to link your WhatsApp and Instagram accounts through Meta's Accounts Center.
Once that's done, you'll see Recents, Saved, and Liked tabs showing your recently watched, saved, and liked Reels right inside WhatsApp.
If you don't want to link accounts, no worries, you can still use WhatsApp as usual, just without the new Reels shortcut.