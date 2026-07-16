WhatsApp adds in-call mic switching on iPhones, version 26.27.74
Technology
WhatsApp just made life a little easier for iPhone users: Now you can switch your mic mode right from the WhatsApp call screen. No more digging through Control Center!
This new shortcut, rolling out with version 26.27.74, lets you pick your preferred Apple microphone mode during calls, and it'll show up for more users over the next few weeks.
Four mic modes persist across calls
With this update, you can tap between Standard, Voice Isolation (for cutting background noise), Wide Spectrum (to pick up everything around you), or Automatic (let your phone decide).
Your choice sticks around for future calls unless you change it back manually.