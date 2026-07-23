WhatsApp adds iPad setup plus music sharing on Status
Technology
WhatsApp is rolling out fresh features for iPad, Android Auto, and desktop users.
Now you can set up WhatsApp on your iPad without needing your phone at all.
Sharing music on Status is also easier: you can post songs straight from Apple Music or Spotify with just a couple of taps.
WhatsApp car communication and PDF editing
Driving gets smoother too: Android Auto and Apple CarPlay now let you manage calls and send messages hands-free right from your car's screen.
And if you use WhatsApp on desktop or the web, you can finally view and edit PDFs (think highlighting text or adding notes) without leaving the app.