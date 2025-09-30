Next Article
WhatsApp adds motion/live photos, AI chat theme customization, more
Technology
WhatsApp just rolled out some cool new features—iOS users get Live Photos, Android folks can now send Motion Photos, so sharing moments feels way more lively.
The update also adds AI-powered options to customize your chat themes and video call backgrounds, plus fresh sticker packs like Fearless Bird and School Days.
Finding groups is easier now
Finding groups is easier now—you can just type a friend's name in the Chats tab to see shared groups.
All these updates show WhatsApp is trying to make chats not just more fun but also simpler to navigate.