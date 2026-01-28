WhatsApp adds 'Strict account settings' for extra protection
WhatsApp has begun rolling out "Strict Account Settings," a new privacy mode for people who want stronger security—think journalists or anyone worried about cyber attacks.
Announced on January 27, 2026, it's being released in waves and lives under Settings > Privacy > Advanced.
What does it actually do?
Turn it on, and WhatsApp blocks attachments from unknown contacts, silences calls from strangers (so no random spam rings), and hides link previews that could leak your IP address.
Only your saved contacts can add you to groups or see your profile.
Calls get routed through servers to mask your location, and two-step verification is required—so you're way less likely to get hacked.
Under-the-hood upgrades
WhatsApp has also upgraded its core tech by using Rust programming language behind the scenes.
This provides additional protections against malware hidden in media files.
How does it compare?
It's similar to Apple's Lockdown Mode or Google's Advanced Protection.
Best part: it's free for everyone—no tech skills needed.