WhatsApp agrees to comply with CCI's data-sharing order
WhatsApp has told the Supreme Court it will stick to the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) rules on getting user consent before sharing data with Meta, and will file a compliance report by March 16.
With this move, WhatsApp said it would not press interim applications seeking a stay and would comply with NCLAT/CCI directions by March 16, while its main appeals remain pending.
What's the big deal about this case?
This all started because WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy made sharing your info with Meta basically mandatory.
The CCI hit both companies with a ₹213 crore fine in 2024 for pushing users into this.
Now, after more court hearings—and even the Supreme Court calling forced data sharing "theft"—WhatsApp and Meta have to offer real choices about your data.
With about 500 million Indian WhatsApp users affected, this could mean more control and transparency over what happens to your personal info online.