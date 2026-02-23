WhatsApp agrees to comply with CCI's data-sharing order

What's the big deal about this case?

This all started because WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy made sharing your info with Meta basically mandatory.

The CCI hit both companies with a ₹213 crore fine in 2024 for pushing users into this.

Now, after more court hearings—and even the Supreme Court calling forced data sharing "theft"—WhatsApp and Meta have to offer real choices about your data.

With about 500 million Indian WhatsApp users affected, this could mean more control and transparency over what happens to your personal info online.