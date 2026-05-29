WhatsApp Android beta 2.26.21.9 adds logout option preserving user data
WhatsApp just dropped a "logout" option in its latest Android beta (2.26.21.9), so you can step away from the app without uninstalling or worrying about your data.
Right now, it's rolling out to select beta testers, and it keeps all your chats, settings, and account info safe while you're logged out.
When you're ready to jump back in, everything is right where you left it.
Logout in account settings includes confirmation
You'll spot the logout button in the Account section of WhatsApp settings, and you'll get a quick confirmation before disconnecting.
No more deleting and reinstalling just for a break.
Plus, WhatsApp highlights features like dual account support (for switching between personal and work profiles) and App Lock (for extra privacy with biometrics or passcodes), making things more flexible for users who want convenience and security.