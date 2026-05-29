WhatsApp Android beta 2.26.21.9 adds logout option preserving user data Technology May 29, 2026

WhatsApp just dropped a "logout" option in its latest Android beta (2.26.21.9), so you can step away from the app without uninstalling or worrying about your data.

Right now, it's rolling out to select beta testers, and it keeps all your chats, settings, and account info safe while you're logged out.

When you're ready to jump back in, everything is right where you left it.