WhatsApp now testing SIM-binding for some users in India

WhatsApp has started testing its SIM-binding feature with a small group of users. The move comes as part of the platform's preparation for implementing the new regulations, which have now been extended. The test was first spotted by users yesterday, when they received an in-app notification asking for SIM card verification to continue using the service on their devices.

User experience In-app notification explains regulatory requirement The in-app notification from WhatsApp explained the need for SIM card verification as a regulatory requirement in India. It asked users for phone permission with the message, "Due to regulatory requirements in India, WhatsApp needs to check that your SIM card is in your device." The testing phase isn't permanent but indicates that the platform is gearing up for implementation.

Regulatory extension Indian government stands firm on SIM-binding regulations The Indian government had earlier given messaging platforms an extension till December 31 to comply with the SIM-binding obligations. Industry sources told BusinessLine that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has rejected a complete rollback, citing "a higher mandate." This indicates that the government is firm on its stance regarding these new regulations for messaging platforms.

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