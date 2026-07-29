WhatsApp beta 2.26.30.2 adds Android home screen voice widget

The widget starts at 3-by-1 size, but you can resize or move it around after adding it through the Android widget picker.

Tapping the widget brings up a simple recording interface, and there's even an in-chat notice to help you set things up.

Right now, only select beta testers have access, but more users should see it soon as WhatsApp expands the rollout.

Plus, you'll be able to send one voice note to multiple people at once (pretty convenient)!