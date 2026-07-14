WhatsApp beta adds iPhone server backups with end-to-end encryption
Technology
WhatsApp is working on a new backup feature for iPhone users, spotted in its latest beta.
Soon, you will be able to save your chats directly to WhatsApp's own servers instead of relying only on iCloud.
End-to-end encryption will be turned on automatically, so your messages stay private.
You can switch between iCloud and WhatsApp backups whenever you want.
WhatsApp offers 2GB free storage
The feature gives you 2GB of free storage, handy if you're running low on iCloud space for photos or other files.
Backups come with built-in password protection, passkeys, or even a 64-digit encryption key that only you control.
If 2GB isn't enough, paid plans are coming; one option offers 50GB for just $0.99 per month.