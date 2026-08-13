WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces animated chat wallpapers, theme controls
WhatsApp appears to be preparing to add a fresh feature for iOS users: animated wallpapers for your chats.
If you're on the WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.31.10.74, you can try it now via TestFlight, as spotted by Wabetainfo.
Along with lively backgrounds, you'll get more control over theme categories and chat bubble colors.
WhatsApp to add 3 theme styles
WhatsApp will reportedly bring three theme styles: Featured (with subtle animations), Doodle (patterned designs), and Minimal (clean, distraction-free).
These options are expected to work on both iOS and Android.
WhatsApp has also added handy poll features like voting deadlines and anonymous responses, plus @all mentions for group notifications and encrypted voice and video calls on the web, making group chats and calls smoother than ever.