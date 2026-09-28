WhatsApp beta reveals iOS-style rounded bottom navigation bar on Android
Technology
WhatsApp is working on a redesign for Android, taking some inspiration from the sleek iOS style.
The upcoming update features a floating bottom navigation bar with rounded corners, making things look cleaner and more modern.
This change was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.38.10 update, but it's not out for everyone just yet.
WhatsApp Android may drop iOS transparency
The redesign is happening because users wanted a more up-to-date feel on Android.
WhatsApp will test it with select beta users first, so you might have to wait your turn.
Unlike iOS, though, Android may not get that see-through effect. WhatsApp may be sticking to what works best for each platform because both operating systems follow different design guidelines.