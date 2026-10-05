WhatsApp blocks logins on phones running outdated software
What's the story
WhatsApp has started blocking some users from logging into its service if their phone's operating system (OS) is outdated. The move comes as part of a wider effort to improve security across mobile apps, not just WhatsApp. The company is rolling out the change through its own systems, not a mandatory app update.
User experience
New check on Android and iOS
When a user's OS is outdated, WhatsApp displays a warning during the login process.
The message directs users to their device settings, where they can install any available software update.
Once the OS is updated, users can continue with the sign-in process.
This new check has been spotted on both Android and iOS platforms but isn't universal yet.
Security concerns
Why this change?
The new measure by WhatsApp stems from a larger security issue that affects mobile apps in general.
An outdated OS may have vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit to break into a device.
This risk persists even with end-to-end encryption, as malicious software already running on a phone could access information before it is encrypted or after it has been decrypted.
Security measure
OS part of security equation
WhatsApp's new login barrier effectively makes the OS part of the security equation.
The company is mandating an update to the underlying device software before allowing access to its service.
The warning also aims to help users who aren't sure about their phone's OS version by providing directions on checking for updates and where they can find one.
Access restrictions
Issues for users with older devices
For users who see the new screen, there's no apparent way to bypass the requirement and continue using WhatsApp.
This could be a problem for people with older phones whose manufacturers have stopped providing OS updates.
If a device can't get a sufficiently recent version of its software, the new requirement could eventually block access to WhatsApp altogether.