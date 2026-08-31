WhatsApp Channels must tag AI content, Meta expects global rollout
Technology
WhatsApp Channels are getting a new feature: WhatsApp Channel owners will soon have to tag any content made with AI.
Meta says this is all about keeping things transparent and helping everyone spot deepfakes and fake news before they spread.
The feature is in testing and expected to roll out globally soon after compliance with regional laws.
Admins can add 'AI content' label
Admins can add an "AI content" label right from the menu, so users will see a clear tag next to these posts.
This lines up with laws in the EU and India that require platforms to flag synthetic media quickly.
Meta also promises to quickly remove unlawful content and explicit deepfakes, aiming for safer online spaces for everyone.