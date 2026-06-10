WhatsApp developing Android status archive to automatically save expired updates
Technology
WhatsApp is in development for a new Status Archive feature for Android, letting you automatically save your expired status updates in a private spot: no more losing those 24-hour stories unless you remember to save them yourself.
This should make it way easier to revisit old updates, while still keeping everything just for your eyes.
Only you can view archived statuses
Only you can see your archived statuses, and you can turn this feature on in the Storage and Data settings.
Once enabled, every expired status gets saved automatically and can be found under the Updates tab or Manage Storage section.
It's currently in beta testing with select users, so expect a wider release soon if all goes well.