WhatsApp developing guest calls so people without WhatsApp accounts join
Technology
WhatsApp is working on a new "guest calls" feature that lets you invite people to your call, even if they don't have a WhatsApp account.
Hosts will be able to share a link from the Calls tab, and guests can just hop in through their web browser, no app or sign-up needed.
Hosts approve guests with end-to-end encryption
Hosts get control: they approve who joins and can remove a guest if there is a problem.
To keep things private, WhatsApp plans to use end-to-end encryption with unique browser IDs for each guest.
The feature is still in development, so you won't see it live just yet.