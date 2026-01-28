WhatsApp drops 'Strict account settings' for high-profile users

WhatsApp is gradually rolling out Strict Account Settings, a new privacy mode made for journalists, celebs, and anyone at risk of targeted hacks. The feature is coming soon to both iOS and Android, and can only be turned on from your main device.

What does it actually do? With Strict Mode on, randoms can't send you media, and calls from unfamiliar numbers are silenced.

Link previews are disabled, and only people in your contacts can see your last seen, profile pic, or add you to groups.

Basically, strangers face several interaction limits.

Security gets a serious upgrade Strict Mode also forces two-step verification and alerts you if your security code changes.

Plus, WhatsApp rebuilt its media handling with Rust (instead of old C++), making it even tougher for spyware to sneak in.