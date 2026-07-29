WhatsApp enables browser voice and video calls by QR scan
Technology
WhatsApp just made it easier to call friends. No app download needed.
You can now make voice and video calls right from web.whatsapp.com on Chrome, Edge, or Safari.
Just scan the QR code with your phone and start chatting or catching up face-to-face, all in your browser.
WhatsApp web adds screen sharing, reactions
WhatsApp's browser version comes packed with group and one-on-one calling, screen sharing, emoji reactions, and a dedicated calls tab.
Plus, you can transfer group calls between devices without dropping out, let hosts approve who joins with the new Waiting Room feature, and enjoy clearer audio thanks to background noise suppression.