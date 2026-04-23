WhatsApp enables prepaid mobile recharges for users in India Technology Apr 23, 2026

WhatsApp just made life easier for prepaid users in India: you can now recharge your own or someone else's mobile number directly from the app.

The new rupee (₹) icon on the home screen is your shortcut, and it works for both Android and iOS across big networks like Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

No need to jump between apps anymore.