WhatsApp enables prepaid mobile recharges for users in India
Technology
WhatsApp just made life easier for prepaid users in India: you can now recharge your own or someone else's mobile number directly from the app.
The new rupee (₹) icon on the home screen is your shortcut, and it works for both Android and iOS across big networks like Jio, Airtel, and Vi.
No need to jump between apps anymore.
PayU powers UPI and card payments
Recharges are powered by PayU, and you can pay using UPI, debit cards, or credit cards (super convenient).
Meta India's Ravi Garg says this update is all about making daily tasks smoother on WhatsApp, so everything you need is just a tap away.