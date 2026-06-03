Meta's AI business agent now available globally on WhatsApp
What's the story
Meta has launched its AI-powered Business Agent globally on WhatsApp. The move comes after nearly two years of testing in countries like India and Mexico. The new feature is aimed at small and medium businesses, providing them with a virtual assistant for customer support. It can answer queries, recommend products, book appointments, qualify sales leads and redirect queries to human agents if needed.
Usage
AI agent to provide daily chat briefings
Along with WhatsApp, Meta is also bringing the AI agent to Instagram DMs. The company is testing a feature that would give daily briefings of chats that occurred overnight and provide insights. This feature is currently being tested with select accounts on WhatsApp Business, Instagram Pro, Messenger and Meta Business Suite. Future updates will include market research, product insights, calendar management and competitive intelligence capabilities.
Monetization strategy
Meta to charge for AI agent usage
Meta plans to include the AI agent in certain tiers of its WhatsApp Business Premium subscription, charging businesses for its use. Larger enterprises will be charged based on their token usage. The company is also working on a platform that would allow larger enterprises to create custom agents that could connect to systems like Shopify, Zendesk and Shopee.
Tool introduction
What is Meta Business Agent?
The Meta Business Agent is a virtual assistant that enables businesses to provide 24/7 customer support without needing large teams. It can answer business-specific questions, recommend products from a catalog, book appointments, qualify leads and close sales. The AI assistant can also hand over conversations to human agents when required. This feature is now available for businesses of all sizes globally.
Feature enhancement
New discovery features for users
The Business Agent can provide daily summaries of customer interactions, highlight missed conversations, and offer insights into customer engagement. Meta is also adding new discovery features to help people find businesses powered by a Business Agent directly on WhatsApp. Users will be able to search for businesses by name or share contact information with friends and family for easier connections.