Meta's AI business agent now available globally on WhatsApp

Meta has launched its AI-powered Business Agent globally on WhatsApp . The move comes after nearly two years of testing in countries like India and Mexico. The new feature is aimed at small and medium businesses, providing them with a virtual assistant for customer support. It can answer queries, recommend products, book appointments, qualify sales leads and redirect queries to human agents if needed.

Usage AI agent to provide daily chat briefings Along with WhatsApp, Meta is also bringing the AI agent to Instagram DMs. The company is testing a feature that would give daily briefings of chats that occurred overnight and provide insights. This feature is currently being tested with select accounts on WhatsApp Business, Instagram Pro, Messenger and Meta Business Suite. Future updates will include market research, product insights, calendar management and competitive intelligence capabilities.

Monetization strategy Meta to charge for AI agent usage Meta plans to include the AI agent in certain tiers of its WhatsApp Business Premium subscription, charging businesses for its use. Larger enterprises will be charged based on their token usage. The company is also working on a platform that would allow larger enterprises to create custom agents that could connect to systems like Shopify, Zendesk and Shopee.

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Tool introduction What is Meta Business Agent? The Meta Business Agent is a virtual assistant that enables businesses to provide 24/7 customer support without needing large teams. It can answer business-specific questions, recommend products from a catalog, book appointments, qualify leads and close sales. The AI assistant can also hand over conversations to human agents when required. This feature is now available for businesses of all sizes globally.

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