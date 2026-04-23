You can now recharge your prepaid number via WhatsApp

WhatsApp has launched a new feature in India that lets users recharge their prepaid mobile numbers directly from the app. The capability, powered by PayU, is being rolled out in phases for Android and iOS devices and will be available to all users in the coming weeks. The move is part of Meta's plan to expand WhatsApp's functionality beyond messaging into everyday digital services.

Feature details Recharge plans from major telecom operators The new feature allows users to recharge their own or a friend's mobile number without leaving the app. It supports prepaid connections from major telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi). Users can browse available recharge plans, select their preferred option, and complete payments in just a few steps using UPI, debit cards, or credit cards.

Central access point New '₹' icon for quick access to payment services Along with the recharge feature, WhatsApp has also introduced a dedicated ₹ icon on its home screen. This serves as a central access point for payments, recharges and other services. The icon lets users quickly navigate to UPI payments, access metro ticketing services available on WhatsApp, and send money directly within chat threads.

Advertisement