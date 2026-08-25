WhatsApp introduces passkeys and stronger 2 step verification today
WhatsApp just dropped some new security features to help keep your account safe from hackers and scams.
Starting today, you can use passkeys, like your fingerprint or Face ID, to log in, and there is a stronger two-step verification system to make things even more secure.
WhatsApp passkeys available in settings
Now, both Android and iOS users can set up passkeys in Settings > Account > Passkeys for quicker, safer logins.
The updated two-step verification lets you create tougher passwords with letters, numbers, and symbols.
Plus, Android users will see more information about calls from unknown numbers, like if it is international or if you share any groups, which should make dodging scam calls a bit easier.
All this builds on WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption to help keep your chats private.