WhatsApp introduces passkeys and stronger 2 step verification today

Now, both Android and iOS users can set up passkeys in Settings > Account > Passkeys for quicker, safer logins.

The updated two-step verification lets you create tougher passwords with letters, numbers, and symbols.

Plus, Android users will see more information about calls from unknown numbers, like if it is international or if you share any groups, which should make dodging scam calls a bit easier.

All this builds on WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption to help keep your chats private.