WhatsApp introduces smart text actions for phone numbers dates emails
Technology
WhatsApp is making life a bit simpler with its new Smart Text Actions feature on Android and iOS.
Now, when someone sends you a phone number, date, or email in chat, it gets underlined: just tap or long-press to quickly call, email, save a contact, or add an event right from the message.
WhatsApp invites feedback on shortcuts
No more copy-pasting between apps!
Whether it's an address you want to check on maps or a number to save, these shortcuts work for both sent and received messages.
The update is rolling out gradually with the latest app versions, and WhatsApp is open to feedback if you want to help make these shortcuts even better.