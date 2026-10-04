WhatsApp 'Invitation card' APK scam in Gujarat robs trader 6.18L

These scams hide malware inside APK files disguised as invites.

Once opened, the malware can read OTP messages, monitor activity on the phone, and carry out transactions without the owner noticing.

To stay safe, never install apps from outside the Play Store, double-check any weird files (even from friends), and remember real invites are usually images or PDFs, not APKs.

If you think you've clicked something suspicious, disconnect your phone from the internet right away, call your bank, and report it to cybercrime officials.