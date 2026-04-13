You can soon change chat themes on WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users customize their chat themes on the web client. The upcoming update, currently under development, will offer a wide range of color options for personalizing conversations. This move comes as part of the company's efforts to enhance user experience across all platforms - iOS , Android , and now the web.

Feature details Chat themes for web client The chat themes feature will let users customize their chat interface with different colors and wallpapers. This will not only make conversations visually distinct but also improve accessibility by letting users choose eye-friendly themes. Currently, WhatsApp Web only allows setting a default wallpaper for chats and adding doodles on top of it. The rest of the customization options are pretty limited.

Experience Users will be able to select from 49 different themes The upcoming chat themes feature will improve the customization options on WhatsApp Web. It will let users change the color of message bubbles and adjust the wallpaper accordingly to match their selected theme. This way, users can enjoy a more personalized and visually coordinated interface for their chats. The company is said to be exploring as many as 49 different chat themes (including the default one) for this feature.

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