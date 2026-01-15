WhatsApp is getting profile cover photos soon
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that lets you add a cover photo to your profile, just like on Facebook.
This rectangular banner will show up above your profile picture, name, and bio, and has been spotted in both iOS and Android beta builds.
Make your profile yours
You'll be able to pick any image from your gallery or snap a new one for your cover photo.
Cropping and repositioning are easy, so you can get the look just right—and if you change your mind later, removing it is simple too.
Control who sees your cover photo
Privacy settings for cover photos are being developed to mirror those for profile pictures.
You decide who gets to see it: Everyone, My contacts, My contacts except, or Nobody—these controls are expected to appear in the Privacy tab once implemented.
More updates coming to WhatsApp
Alongside work on cover photos, WhatsApp's January 2026 update brings group role labels (like "Coach"), text-to-sticker tools saved in packs, scheduled event reminders, HD media sharing, and voice/video chats.