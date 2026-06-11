WhatsApp is testing iPhone-style message menu on Android beta
Technology
WhatsApp is testing a new message menu on Android, making things look cleaner and more like the iPhone version.
Now, when you tap and hold a message, options like reply, forward, and edit pop up right next to it. No more hunting through the top bar.
This update is live for some users running beta version 2.26.23.8, with plans to roll out more widely soon.
WhatsApp groups actions, extras under 'More'
The redesigned menu groups all your main actions together so managing messages feels quicker and less messy.
Extra options are tucked under a "More" section to keep things simple.
The way you access the menu hasn't changed. Just tap and hold as usual.
Right now it's only for select beta testers, but if all goes well, it should expand to more testers soon.