WhatsApp will soon show you which contacts are online
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature called "Contacts Hub," which will show users who among their contacts is currently online. The move aims to make communication more efficient by allowing users to connect with those who are available in real time. The feature is still under development and isn't available for beta testing yet.
Feature details
How Contacts Hub will work
The Contacts Hub feature will be integrated into the app settings, providing a dedicated space for user interaction. It will also suggest unsaved contacts and those users interact with in groups, making it easier to connect with new people. The feature will list online contacts, allowing sorting by name or online status.
Privacy considerations
Balancing convenience with privacy
The Contacts Hub feature will respect the privacy settings of users' contacts. If a contact has disabled their last seen, they won't show up in the list based on that information. They shall only be shown if they're currently online. However, if a contact has also hidden their online status, they will not appear in the list at all.