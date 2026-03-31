WhatsApp will soon show you which contacts are online

The Contacts Hub feature will be integrated into the app settings, providing a dedicated space for user interaction. It will also suggest unsaved contacts and those users interact with in groups, making it easier to connect with new people. The feature will list online contacts, allowing sorting by name or online status.

Privacy considerations

Balancing convenience with privacy

The Contacts Hub feature will respect the privacy settings of users' contacts. If a contact has disabled their last seen, they won't show up in the list based on that information. They shall only be shown if they're currently online. However, if a contact has also hidden their online status, they will not appear in the list at all.