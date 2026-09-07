You can soon join WhatsApp calls without having an account
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new 'guest calls' feature that will allow users without a WhatsApp account to join calls via a web link. The feature is still in development and isn't available for testing even by beta users. With this facility, the host can create a call link from the Calls tab and share it with anyone.
Feature details
How will guest calls work?
The recipient of the call link can open it in a web browser and join as a guest, without having to download WhatsApp or create an account. However, the host will have to manually approve every guest before they can enter the call.
Security measures
End-to-end encryption and other privacy measures
When a guest opens the link, WhatsApp Web will create a unique identifier for that browser session.
This will be used to generate an encryption key for the call, ensuring end-to-end encryption and protecting conversation content from being accessed by WhatsApp.
The host of the call will have control over guest participants, including approving or rejecting requests to join and removing them if necessary.
Impact
A look at potential impact of guest calls
The guest calls feature could change the way people use WhatsApp.
Currently, participants need the app and a WhatsApp account to join call links.
But with this new feature, that limitation could be removed, making it easier for non-WhatsApp users to join calls.
However, it's worth noting that this feature is still in development and we don't know when it will be available to all users.