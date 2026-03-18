WhatsApp is working on noise cancelation for calls
Technology
WhatsApp is developing noise cancelation for voice and video calls.
Evidence of the feature was found in an Android beta build, this upgrade will help block out annoying background sounds (think traffic or wind) so your chats stay clear, all while keeping end-to-end encryption.
How will the feature work?
Once released, noise cancelation will kick in automatically when you start a call, but you'll have the option to turn it off from the call menu if you want.
The processing happens right on your device, so your privacy and security stay protected.
It's all part of WhatsApp's push to make calling smoother and more reliable for everyone.