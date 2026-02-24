WhatsApp is working on SIM binding feature for Indian users
Technology
WhatsApp is working on adding support for a "SIM binding" feature for accounts registered with an Indian (+91) phone number, following new government rules.
Basically, the app will regularly check if your WhatsApp account matches the SIM card in your phone—a move meant to boost security and follow the Department of Telecom's (DoT) latest guidelines.
You will be logged out every 6 hours
If WhatsApp can't verify your active SIM card, you could be temporarily locked out until things are sorted.
The DoT also wants all messaging apps to log you out from web or desktop every six hours, meaning you'll have to scan a QR code more often to get back in.
The Internet Freedom Foundation has urged the DoT to recall the mandate, citing potential issues.