WhatsApp partners with Jio, Verizon to offer travel eSIMs
What's the story
WhatsApp is gearing up to launch a new feature that will let users buy and install data eSIMs for international travel, all from within the app. The move is aimed at helping travelers access mobile data abroad without having to buy a local SIM card at an airport or rely on public Wi-Fi.
Collaborations
Partnerships with telecom operators
To make this feature a reality, WhatsApp is partnering with several eSIM providers and telecom operators. These include Reliance Jio, Smart Axiata, Smart Communications, and Verizon.
The company plans to roll out the feature in select countries soon, but has not yet revealed which markets will be included or when exactly the launch will take place.
User experience
How it will work
The new feature will let users discover, purchase, and install a travel data eSIM directly through WhatsApp.
This is expected to cut down on the need for visiting a carrier's store or third-party website to arrange mobile data before traveling abroad.
After installation, the travel eSIM will provide data connectivity at the user's destination, allowing them to continue using WhatsApp with their existing phone number without switching accounts or registering a new number.
Rollout details
Availability of data plans and pricing
The eSIM feature will be accessible through the app's Account section, where users can explore data plans for their destination and complete the purchase.
The feature is being prepared for both Android and iOS devices.
However, WhatsApp has not yet revealed details about available data allowances, plan durations or prices, nor how these plans will be priced across different destinations.
Information
Major shift in WhatsApp's services
The introduction of eSIM feature marks a major expansion in WhatsApp's services, taking it beyond just messaging and calls. The company has also not confirmed if India will be among the first countries to receive this feature, despite Reliance Jio being one of its partners.