WhatsApp launches Events Home, people without the app can RSVP
Technology
WhatsApp just dropped its Events Home feature, letting you create events and invite friends, even if they don't use WhatsApp.
You can add a cover photo, share event links, and people without the app can open the invitation link, view event details, and confirm attendance without downloading the app or creating an account.
No more chasing down everyone across different apps.
Events home manages invites and privacy
Events Home gives you a dedicated spot to manage invites, track RSVPs, and send reminders, all inside WhatsApp.
Your phone number stays private from random guests, and event addresses only show after someone without a WhatsApp account RSVPs.
Plus-ones are welcome too!
The rollout is happening over the next few weeks, so keep an eye out for updates.