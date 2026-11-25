WhatsApp launches message and media scheduling up to 2 weeks
WhatsApp just rolled out a handy new feature: you can now schedule messages and media to be sent up to two weeks later.
No more relying on third-party apps or setting reminders: just set it and forget it!
Scheduled messages go out automatically, even if you're offline.
Long press send to schedule messages
To try it, type your message, then long-press the send button to pick when you want it delivered.
You'll find all your scheduled messages in a separate section and can cancel them any time before they're sent.
You can schedule texts, links, photos, and videos, but not documents for now.
In group chats, only people who were members when you scheduled will get the message.
The feature is rolling out gradually, so keep an eye out!