WhatsApp launches Meta Business Agent AI in India for businesses
Technology
WhatsApp just rolled out its Meta Business Agent in India, a smart AI tool that helps businesses chat with customers around the clock.
It can answer questions, recommend products, book appointments, and even handle sales chats.
Plus, it gives businesses quick conversation summaries so they don't miss a beat.
WhatsApp adds business search and sharing
Alongside the new agent, WhatsApp now lets you search for businesses by name right in the app: no more saving numbers or jumping between platforms.
You can also share business profiles with friends on WhatsApp, making recommendations and referrals way simpler.