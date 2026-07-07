WhatsApp launches Meta Business Agent AI to speed business chats
Technology
WhatsApp has rolled out the Meta Business Agent, an AI tool designed to help businesses chat with customers, answer questions, recommend products, book appointments, and even close sales.
Announced at its Mumbai summit, it aims to make business chats faster and smoother for everyone.
WhatsApp teases discovery, brands report wins
Brands like Swiggy and Madhulika Enterprises are already seeing wins: Swiggy uses the AI for onboarding delivery partners, while Madhulika reports a 25% to 30% boost in conversions by automating replies.
WhatsApp also teased new discovery features soon, so you'll be able to search and share verified business contacts right inside the app.