WhatsApp launches phone-free iPad setup with car and desktop updates
Technology
WhatsApp just dropped some cool new features for iPads, cars, and desktops.
Now you can set up WhatsApp on your iPad without needing your phone.
The updates also make it easier to use WhatsApp in your car and add more tools for desktop users.
WhatsApp CarPlay Android Auto interface refreshed
CarPlay and Android Auto users get a refreshed interface: think hands-free messaging, calls, call history, and quick access to favorite contacts right from the dashboard.
On desktop and web, you can now open and edit PDFs with Adobe Acrobat inside WhatsApp.
Plus, sharing songs from Apple Music or Spotify straight to your Status is now super simple.
These features are rolling out gradually based on your device and region, so keep an eye out!