WhatsApp lets iOS users run 2 accounts on 1 phone
Technology
WhatsApp is finally letting iOS users run two accounts on one phone: no more juggling devices or switching apps just to keep work and personal chats separate.
The update (version 26.22.76) makes it easy to add a second account: head to account management, use a different phone number, or scan a QR code.
WhatsApp accounts maintain separate chats
Each account stays totally separate with its own chats, notifications, and settings.
Switching between them is simple: just long-press the You tab or tap it to see all your linked accounts.
The feature is rolling out in phases, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight!
For now, iOS supports up to two accounts per device, making life way more convenient for anyone balancing multiple profiles.