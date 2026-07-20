WhatsApp lets users connect via usernames without sharing phone numbers

WhatsApp delayed this launch after concerns about impersonation risks, especially from the Indian government.

To keep things safe, usernames are reserved for verified accounts and public figures, unsolicited messages are restricted, and extra info pops up when someone messages a user for the first time.

Some users might get a username key for even more privacy: both the username and key will be needed to start chatting.

Unlike other apps with public directories, you'll need to know someone's exact username before reaching out.

Existing contacts get notified if you change yours, so there's less chance for confusion or impersonation.