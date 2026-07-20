WhatsApp lets users connect via usernames without sharing phone numbers
WhatsApp is rolling out a cool new feature: you can connect with people using unique usernames instead of sharing your phone number.
Right now, only a small group of Android and iPhone users have access, but it's coming to more devices soon.
WhatsApp requires phone number, notifies contacts
You still need your phone number to sign up, and it stays visible in existing chats.
You can change your username anytime; contacts are automatically notified.
WhatsApp delayed launch after impersonation concerns
WhatsApp delayed this launch after concerns about impersonation risks, especially from the Indian government.
To keep things safe, usernames are reserved for verified accounts and public figures, unsolicited messages are restricted, and extra info pops up when someone messages a user for the first time.
Some users might get a username key for even more privacy: both the username and key will be needed to start chatting.
Unlike other apps with public directories, you'll need to know someone's exact username before reaching out.
Existing contacts get notified if you change yours, so there's less chance for confusion or impersonation.