How WhatsApp has made your account more secure
What's the story
WhatsApp has announced a series of updates aimed at bolstering user account security. The new features include an upgraded two-step verification process and the ability to link multiple passkeys to a single account. The Meta-owned messaging platform is also enhancing call identification for unknown numbers, adding more context such as country of origin and shared groups.
Security upgrades
Multiple passkeys can now be linked to a single account
Previously, WhatsApp's two-step verification relied on a six-digit PIN to prevent account takeovers.
Now, users can opt for a longer alphanumeric password with special characters for added security.
The platform has also expanded its passkey support, allowing users to link multiple passkeys to their accounts. This feature is particularly useful for those who use both iOS and Android devices.
Advanced security
What are passkeys?
Passkeys, which WhatsApp introduced in 2024, are a more secure alternative to traditional passwords. They let users log into their accounts using Face ID or fingerprint authentication.
This eliminates the need for username-password combinations that are often targeted by phishing attacks.
With passkey logins, remote access to accounts becomes difficult for malicious actors as they would require physical access to the user's device storing part of the passkey.
Feature additions
Other recent updates on WhatsApp
The latest security features add to a string of updates WhatsApp has rolled out recently.
In late June, the company introduced usernames to let users share their profiles without revealing their phone numbers.
In late May, Meta also launched a subscription plan for the messaging app, offering additional features like profile customization, super reactions, story insights, and more.