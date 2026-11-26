You can now schedule messages on WhatsApp
What's the story
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to schedule messages in individual and group chats. The update is being rolled out globally for all iOS and Android users. This means you can now type a message, long-press the send button, and choose to send it anywhere between 10 minutes to 14 days later.
Feature details
Schedule photos and videos too
The new feature allows users to schedule not just text but also photos and videos.
This could come in handy for sending timely birthday wishes or communicating with people across different time zones.
Businesses may also find this feature useful for scheduling texts as well as updates to their customers.
Comparison
Catching up with competitors
WhatsApp's latest update comes after competitors like Telegram and Signal have had the ability to schedule messages for a while.
The Meta-owned chat app is catching up with its rivals by introducing this much-requested feature.
However, it still remains unclear if users can edit the schedule of a message once it's been set.
User guide
How to schedule a message on WhatsApp
To use the new feature, users have to open WhatsApp and go to the chat where they want to send a message.
After typing their message in the chat box, they need to press and hold the send button instead of tapping it.
This will let them select a date and time for when they want their message delivered.
Once confirmed, the message will be sent automatically at that time.
Message management
View all scheduled messages at once
WhatsApp will give users a view of all future messages lined up for delivery, allowing them to check what they have planned.
If plans change, a scheduled message can be deleted before it is sent.
However, WhatsApp has not specified whether users will be able to edit an existing schedule or change its delivery time.